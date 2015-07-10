BRIEF-China Innovative Finance Group says Greater Chance as vendor and Leading Fortune as purchaser entered into sale and purchase agreement
* Greater chance as vendor and leading fortune as purchaser entered into sale and purchase agreement
July 10 Beijing Urban Construction Investment & Development
* Says to set up investment fund of size 840 million yuan ($135.28 million) with Pudong Development Bank's Beijing branch
* Says shares to resume trade on July 13
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1gsa9lx; bit.ly/1Gc07d5
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2092 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Greater chance as vendor and leading fortune as purchaser entered into sale and purchase agreement
* Company and listed shares disposal purchaser entered into a deed of termination