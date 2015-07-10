July 10 Beijing Urban Construction Investment & Development

* Says to set up investment fund of size 840 million yuan ($135.28 million) with Pudong Development Bank's Beijing branch

* Says shares to resume trade on July 13

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1gsa9lx; bit.ly/1Gc07d5

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2092 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)