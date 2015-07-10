July 10 Yabao Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd

* Says plans to build hospital with partner, total investment worth 1 billion yuan ($161.05 million)

* Says shares to resume trade on July 13

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1IOXaWi; bit.ly/1LZQIxn

