BRIEF-MedMira reports Q2 revenue of $193,576
* MedMira Inc- MedMira's revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $193,576 as compared to $190,118 for same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 11 Jiangsu Yuyue Medical Equipment and Supply Co Ltd
* Says aims to raise up to 2.8 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund three projects, boost working capital
* Says trading of shares to resume on July 13
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1CwErO0 ; bit.ly/1M1LKAd
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* biOasis Technologies Inc - Private placement has been increased from up to $3.15 million to up to $4.1 million