BRIEF-Inseego updates on CFIUS process, sale of Novatel Wireless
* Inseego Corp updates on CFIUS process and sale of Novatel Wireless, Inc.
July 20 Shenzhen Kaifa Technology Co Ltd
* Says partly owned unit and strategic investor plan to acquire 100 percent in U.S. LED chip and packaging firm for $130 million
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1MjCh7E
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Inseego Corp updates on CFIUS process and sale of Novatel Wireless, Inc.
WASHINGTON, March 31 NetSpend Corp, a unit of Total System Services Inc, has agreed to settle Federal Trade Commission allegations that the prepaid card company deceived people about access to funds deposited on NetSpend debit cards, the FTC said on Friday.