July 20 Beijing Chinese All Digital Publishing Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 2 billion yuan ($322.13 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects and replenish working capital

* Says shares have resumed trade on July 20

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1I4qMKg

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2087 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)