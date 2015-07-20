UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Refiles to fix spelling of placement in headline)
July 20 Shenzhen Kingsun Science & Technology Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 900 million yuan ($144.96 million) in share private placement to fund an education cloud computing platform
* Says shares have resumed trade
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1VjzcY1; bit.ly/1Kflb7Q
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2087 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.