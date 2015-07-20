BRIEF-MedMira reports Q2 revenue of $193,576
* MedMira Inc- MedMira's revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $193,576 as compared to $190,118 for same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 20 Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says H1 net profit up 76 percent y/y at 262.5 million yuan ($42.28 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Lmiynz
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2088 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* biOasis Technologies Inc - Private placement has been increased from up to $3.15 million to up to $4.1 million