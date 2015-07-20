BRIEF-Pimco Global Income Opportunities Fund announces annual redemption
* Pimco Global Income Opportunities Fund announces annual redemption
July 20 China Pacific Insurance Group Co Ltd
* Says expects H1 net profit to rise about 63 percent y/y versus net profit of 6.85 billion yuan ($1.10 billion)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1MjZ03q
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2095 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Pimco Global Income Opportunities Fund announces annual redemption
* StorageVault reports fiscal 2016 annual results; highlighting $178.4 million in acquisitions; significant growth in NOI and FFO; provides 2017 outlook