July 20 Sinomach Automobile Co Ltd

* Says aims to raise up to 3.2 billion yuan ($515.34 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects, repay bank loans

* Says trading of shares to resume on July 21

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1LmEcIt; bit.ly/1Mfs8b9

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2095 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)