UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 20 Nanjing Central Emporium Group Stocks Co Ltd
* Says in deal with Yurun Group to buy 4.9 percent stake in Lian Life
* Says trading of shares to resume on July 21
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1gJTQ3G ; bit.ly/1Dq5GVt
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.