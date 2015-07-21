Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
July 21 Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says gets securities regulator's approval to issue up to 2 billion yuan ($322.08 million) bonds
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1IfQxM2
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2096 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: