UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 21 Hyundai Motor Co India exec says:
* Expect to sell 480,000 vehicles in total in India in the current calendar year
* Raises 2015 India sales target to 480,000 from 465,000 expected earlier
* Plan to export Creta SUV to countries in Latin America, Africa, Middle East and Asia
* Working on developing a multi purpose vehicle for India
* Need more clarity on land acquisition rules, labour reforms and GST roll out before deciding on third plant in India
* Will be a challenge to maintain annual exports of 200,000 vehicles from India Further company coverage: (Reporting By Aditi Shah in NEW DELHI)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.