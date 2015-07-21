July 21 Beijing Teamsun Technology Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 2.4 billion yuan ($386.50 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects, replenish working capital

* Says shares to resume trading on July 22

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1KhGecI; bit.ly/1HGeVVq

