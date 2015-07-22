July 22 Shanghai Greencourt Investment Group Co Ltd

* Says plans to set up an investment fund worth 1 billion yuan ($161.05 million) with partner

* Says U.S. unit plans to invest $1.5 million to set up W-G Capital Fund LP

