** Heart device maker's shares up 9.3 pct at $62.94 premarket; set for new record high

** Bigger rival St. Jude Medical Inc agrees to buy Thoratec for $3.4 bln ($63.50/share) to expand heart failure device portfolio

** Thoratec shares closed up 18 pct Tuesday after Bloomberg report on St. Jude deal talk

** 7 of 14 brokerages rate stock "buy" or higher, 7 "hold"; median PT is $47

** Up to Tuesday's close, stock had risen 76 pct in past year