(Adds company forecast) Jul 23 (Reuters)- Panasonic Information Systems Co., Ltd. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to

Jun 30, 2015 Jun 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2015

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 9.31 8.10 18.10

(+14.9 pct) (-2.5 pct) (+4.3 pct) Operating 757 mln 543 mln 2.00

(+39.3 pct) (-56.8 pct) (+14.5 pct) Recurring 767 mln 557 mln 2.00

(+37.6 pct) (-55.9 pct) (+12.9 pct) Net 503 mln 359 mln 1.20

(+40.2 pct) (-54.5 pct) (+6.7 pct) EPS 47.23 yen 33.70 yen 112.62 yen Ann Div 65.00 yen -Q2 div 32.50 yen -Q4 div 32.50 yen NOTE - Panasonic Information Systems Co., Ltd. is a computer-related service company, affiliated to Matsushita Electric Works. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.