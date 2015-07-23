BRIEF-Northstar Realty Europe Corp says on March 27, CFO Scott Berry said to resign, effective May 10
* Northstar Realty Europe Corp says on March 27, Scott Berry, CFO notified company of his decision to resign, effective on May 10, 2017
July 23 China Merchants Securities Co Ltd
* Says preliminary H1 net profit up 436.4 percent y/y at 7.3 billion yuan ($1.18 billion)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1LEXirT
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2085 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* American Tower Corp - Notes will have an interest rate of 1.375% per annum