UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 23 INESA Electron Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire stakes in eight companies for an estimated at 1.18 billion yuan ($190.04 million) via share issue
* Says plans to sell two firms for 38.7 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1MpD1bk
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2091 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.