July 23 Guangzhou Zhujiang Brewery Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 4.8 billion yuan ($773.06 million) in share private placement to fund projects

* Says shares to resume trading on July 24

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1LFawVs; bit.ly/1gPQrQS

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2091 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)