(Changes second "Rvenues" to "Net revenues") Jul 24 (Reuters)- kabu.com Securities Co Ltd PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended Year to

Jun 30, 2015 Jun 30, 2014 Mar 31, 2016

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 6.75 5.04

(+33.9 pct) (-29.6 pct) Net revenues 5.78 4.44

(+30.2 pct) (-31.5 pct) Operating 3.07 1.63

(+88.2 pct) (-56.9 pct) Recurring 3.14 1.73

(+81.5 pct) (-54.8 pct) Net 2.69 1.01

(+167.1 pct) (-53.4 pct) EPS 7.78 yen 2.88 yen Ann Div 23.00 yen -Q2 div NIL -Q4 div 23.00 yen NOTE - kabu.com Securities Co Ltd is an online brokerage.. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.