BRIEF-CITIC Securities to pay A share and H share annual dividend for FY 2016
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 3.50 yuan(pre-tax)/10 shares to shareholders of both A share and H share for FY 2016
July 24 Founder Securities Co Ltd
* Says securities regulator reprimands unit Minzhu Securities' top officials for internal auditing errors
