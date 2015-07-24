BRIEF-Crest Nicholson investors vote against directors' pay report
* 182,831,307 votes cast for approving directors' remuneration policy, while 7,357,089 votes cast against at AGM
July 24 China Vanke Co Ltd
* Says Foresea Life Insurance and partner bought a total of 552.6 million A-shares as of July 24
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1DBqHN5
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* 182,831,307 votes cast for approving directors' remuneration policy, while 7,357,089 votes cast against at AGM
* CEO Jose Sevilla says expects merger with Banco Mare Nostrum to be complete in last quarter of 2017 once approved by board and ratified by shareholders