(Changes second "Revenues" in the table to "Net revenues") Jul 26 (Reuters)- Matsui Securities Co Ltd PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended Year to

Jun 30, 2015 Jun 30, 2014 Mar 31, 2016

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 9.24 7.49

(+23.3 pct) (-43.0 pct) Net Revenues 8.79 7.24

(+21.4 pct) (-43.5 pct) Operating 6.02 4.63

(+29.9 pct) (-51.7 pct) Recurring 6.06 4.69

(+29.1 pct) (-51.2 pct) Net 4.07 2.93

(+38.9 pct) (-49.5 pct) EPS 15.84 yen 11.40 yen EPS Diluted 15.84 yen Ann Div 40.00 yen -Q2 div 20.00 yen -Q4 div 20.00 yen NOTE - Matsui Securities Co Ltd is a major Internet broker. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.