July 27 Starway Bio-Technology Co Ltd

* Says its shares face risk of temporary listing suspension should the company report another loss in 2015 after two years of losses in 2013 and 2014

* Says returns to black in H1 with net profit of 6 million yuan ($966,261.37)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1KsOcgk

