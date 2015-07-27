** Dialight shares down c.5 pct, top loser on FTSE
All Share Electronic Equipment Index & on track for
largest intraday fall in roughly 1.5 mnths
** Industrial lighting products maker posts
weaker-than-expected H1 results and makes no div payout, hurt by
a fall in orders at its key lighting unit from U.S. & Europe
** N+1 Singer places recommendation under review, citing in
part no clear timetable for an improvement in the oper costs
issues
** 4 of 7 brokerages rate the stock "buy" or higher, 2
"hold" and 1 "sell" or lower; their median PT is 582.5p
** Co had warned last month that H1 results would be lower
than yr earlier due to delay in orders largely by oil and gas
customers
** Nearly half of avg daily share volume changing hands in
first 30 mins of trading
