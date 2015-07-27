** Publisher Pearson 2nd top FTSE 100
faller, extending Friday's losses & within sight of six-month
lows after three brokerages slash TPs citing limited 2016 EPS
growth
** Barclays slashes TP to 1245p from 1290p, Nomura to 1280p
from 1400p and Westhouse to 1131p from 1179p
** Brokerages question valuation after comments alongside H1
results announced on Friday indicate policy environment in key
U.S. market still uncertain
** Also point to headwind from certain educational contract
losses and hit due to sale of the Financial Times newspaper
** U.S. education business increasingly important for
Pearson, whose results are more H2 weighted, after its deal to
sell the FT
** 9 of 24 brokerages rate the stock "buy" or higher, 9
"hold" and 6 "sell" or lower; their median PT is 1387p
** Pearson is also in talks to sell its 50 pct stake in The
Economist
(RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)