July 27 Jiangsu Huaxicun Co Ltd

* Says plans to set up an asset unit and a capital unit in Shanghai with registered capital of 100 million yuan ($16.10 million) and 500 million yuan respectively

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Ktmeno; bit.ly/1gfpLt0

