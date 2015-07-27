BRIEF-Godrej Properties adds residential project in Mumbai
* Entered into development management agreement with Shivam Realty for project in Kandivali East Source text: (http://bit.ly/2n7uPSP) Further company coverage:
July 27 Tande Co Ltd
* Says unit wins land auction for 678.6 million yuan ($109.29 million) in Xi'an city
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1KtneIl
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2091 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* White House failure on healthcare raises worries over tax reform