GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks stumble on US policy woes; Trumpflation trades suffer
* White House failure on healthcare raises worries over tax reform
July 27 China Eastern Airlines
* Says Delta Air Lines agrees to acquire 465.91 million new H-shares for HK$3.49 billion ($450.30 million)
* Says shares to resume trading on July 28
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1OKmQDT; bit.ly/1IpsgTM
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* White House failure on healthcare raises worries over tax reform
* BT to be fined 42 million stg for breaching contracts with telecoms providers