July 27 Fujian Sunnada Communication Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 1.28 billion yuan ($206.15 million) in private placement of shares to fund project, repay loans and replenish capital

* Says shares to resume trading on July 28

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Ipt2Af; bit.ly/1MvLWYQ

