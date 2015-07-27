July 27 Xiamen Insight Investment Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire Xueda Education Group at $5.5 per ADS for $368.8 million

* Says plans to raise up to 5.5 billion yuan ($885.80 million)in private placement of shares to fund the acquisition, other projects

* Says share trade to remain suspended

