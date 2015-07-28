PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 24
March 24 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 28 United Microelectronics Corp
* Says orders machinery equipment for T$824.5 million ($26.23 million) from Applied Materials South East Asia
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1D4YFyJ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.4350 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
March 24 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, March 24 Toshiba Corp's main lenders are asking Toshiba to submit a bankruptcy filing for its U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC by the end of this month, the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday, without citing sources.