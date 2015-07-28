July 28 Air China Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 12 billion yuan ($1.93 billion) in private placement of A-share to fund acquisition of 15 Boeing B787 aircrafts, projects and replenish capital

* Says shares to resume trading on July 29

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1MTwS4r; bit.ly/1D8cg88

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2084 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)