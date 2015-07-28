July 28 Shenzhen Ideal Jewellery Co Ltd

* Says aims to raise up to 600 million yuan ($96.64 million) in private placement of shares to fund project

* Says plans an investment fund of up to 1 billion yuan

* Says trading of shares to resume on July 29

