(Second "Revenues" is "Revenues(excluding financing costs)". Corrects year on year percent change figure for second revenues of latest result to "+14.3" from "-14.0") Jul 29 (Reuters)- Nomura Holdings Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended Yearto

Jun 30, 2015 Jun 30, 2014 Mar 31, 2016

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Revenues 508.45 462.15

(+10.0 pct) (-8.5 pct) Revenues 424.03 370.84

(+14.3 pct) (-14.0 pct) Pretax 106.01 51.67

(+105.2 pct) (-54.4 pct) Net 68.74 19.86

(+246.1 pct) (-69.9 pct) EPS 19.11 yen 5.40 yen EPS Diluted 18.65 yen 5.26 yen Ann Div 19.00 yen -Q2 Div 6.00 yen -Q4 Div 13.00 yen NOTE - Nomura Holdings Inc owns shares in major brokerage Nomura Securities. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.)