US STOCKS-Wall Street's rock-solid quarter ends with a loss
* Final score: Dow -0.31 pct, S&P -0.23 pct, Nasdaq -0.04 pct (Updates to close)
** Hikma Pharmaceuticals up c.3.9pct, top FTSE-100 gainer & adds to huge gains from a day earlier after brokerage Jefferies terms it its preferred name in the EMEA generics sector
** Brokerage bumps up stock to buy from hold and raises TP to 2615p from 2134p
** 8 of 13 brokerages rate the stock "buy" or higher, 4 "hold" and 1 "sell" or lower; their median PT is $xx
** Jefferies terms deal for Boehringer Ingelheim's U.S. generic drugs business as a "game-changer" for Hikma in the U.S. and says it diversifies revenue base from 'specific market opportunities' which have clouded visibility in the recent past
** Hikma on Tuesday agrees to buy Roxane for about $2.65 billion in cash and stock
** More than two-thirds of daily average volume traded within one and half hr of trading
** Till Monday's close, the stock has lost roughly 13 percent since its inclusion in the index in March (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
NEW YORK, March 31 Wall Street fell on Friday, pulled down by Exxon Mobil Corp and JPMorgan Chase & Co as investors wrapped up a strong quarter and weighed whether corporate earnings reports will justify the market's lofty valuations.