US STOCKS-Wall Street's rock-solid quarter ends with a loss
* Final score: Dow -0.31 pct, S&P -0.23 pct, Nasdaq -0.04 pct (Updates to close)
** Food ingredients firm Tate & Lyle up c.7 pct, one of the top UK mid-cap gainers
** The company, which issued a profit warning in May, said Q1 trading was in line with its expectations
** Trader says lack of bad news after three previous profit warnings means stock entering a relief rally
** In April, Tate & Lyle said it was getting out of the European bulk ingredients business and announced changes to its struggling sucralose unit
** Stock lost 20 pct between Sept. 2014 and May 2015 as Thomson Reuters Europe Food Processing Index rose about 5 pct over the same period
NEW YORK, March 31 Wall Street fell on Friday, pulled down by Exxon Mobil Corp and JPMorgan Chase & Co as investors wrapped up a strong quarter and weighed whether corporate earnings reports will justify the market's lofty valuations.