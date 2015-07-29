July 29 Shenzhen Tianyuan Dic Information Technology Co Ltd

* Says aims to raise up to 450 million yuan ($72.48 million)in private placement of shares to fund projects

* Says trading of shares to resume on July 30

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1LRa46I; bit.ly/1fGvVRW

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2089 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)