(Adds company forecast) Jul 30 (Reuters)- Drecom Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to

Jun 30, 2015 Jun 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2015

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 1.63 1.98 3.35

(-17.5 pct) (-13.6 pct) Operating loss 205 mln 111 mln loss 400 mln Recurring loss 210 mln 106 mln loss 400 mln Net loss 153 mln 92 mln loss 300 mln EPS loss 11.23 yen 6.81 yen loss 21.97 yen EPS Diluted 6.77 yen Ann Div NIL NIL -Q2 div NIL NIL -Q4 div NIL NIL NOTE - Drecom Co Ltd is engaged in development and sale of search engine-related services. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.