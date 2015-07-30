Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
July 30 Jiangsu Sihuan Bioengineering Co Ltd
* Says aims to raise up to 3.6 billion yuan ($579.75 million)in private placement of shares to fund project, acquire assets
* Says trading of shares to resume on July 31
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1MVTf9b ; bit.ly/1Jxxz4C
($1 = 6.2096 Chinese yuan renminbi)
Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc.