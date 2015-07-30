Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
July 30 Jangho Group Co Ltd
* Says in deal to acquire 19.99 percent stake in Australia's Vision Eye Institute Ltd for A$33.8 million ($24.56 million)
Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.3765 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc.