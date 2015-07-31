(Adds Q4 dividend forecast) Jul 31 (Reuters)- NH Foods Ltd. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended Yearto

Jun 30, 2015 Jun 30, 2014 Mar 31, 2016

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 305.50 283.85 1.26 trln

(+7.6 pct) (+6.9 pct) (+3.9 pct) Operating 11.88 9.92 41.00

(+19.7 pct) (+121.7 pct) (-15.4 pct) Pretax 11.38 8.93 39.00

(+27.4 pct) (+94.9 pct) (-12.4 pct) Net 8.60 6.59 27.00

(+30.4 pct) (+106.2 pct) (-13.0 pct) EPS 42.21 yen 32.37 yen 132.55 yen EPS Diluted 39.61 yen 30.39 yen Ann Div 46.00 yen 40.00 yen -Q2 Div -Q4 Div 46.00 yen 40.00 yen NOTE - NH Foods Ltd. is a major meat processor. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.