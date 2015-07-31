** Moneysupermarket.com down c.5 pct, 2nd-top FTSE 250 loser & on track for largest one-day drop in nearly two months

** Bookrunner Credit Suisse places 13.3 mln shares, or c.2.4 pct of co's issued share capital at 280p/shr price, discount of 5.4 pct to Thursday's close

** Shareholder Martin Lewis receives proceeds of 25.2 mln stg via sale while Charities Aid Foundation gets 12 mln stg

** More than 9 mln shares traded vs c.660,000 daily avg

(RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)