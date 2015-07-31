** BG Group up 0.7 pct & only gainer among peer list on E300 Oil & Gas Index after co's oil and gas production hit record levels in Q2

** BG, which has accepted a takeover bid from Shell , reports a drop in core earnings, but beats analysts' forecast

** "Progress at key projects continues to be positive," RBC Capital Markets analyst writes in a note

** Stock had risen 28 pct in Q2 compared with a c.4 pct decline in the E300 comparable index (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)