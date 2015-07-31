BRIEF-Orexigen Therapeutics reports Q4 loss per share $1.69
* Orexigen Therapeutics reports financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016
July 31 Jiangzhong Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says plans to invest up to 130 million yuan ($20.93 million)to buy Bank of Qinghai's shares
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1LUvtMj
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2097 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Orexigen Therapeutics reports financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016
* Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results