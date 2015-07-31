BRIEF-Eagle Bancorp Montana files for mixed shelf of up to $50 mln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $50.0 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nJucCS) Further company coverage:
July 31 Lushang Property Co Ltd
* Says unit plans to invest 117.5 million yuan ($18.92 million) to set up three property firms with partners
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1SQBl9C
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2097 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $50.0 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nJucCS) Further company coverage:
* AIG names Donna Demaio Executive vice president and chief auditor