UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 31 Chongqing Dima Industry Co Ltd
* Says plans to issue up to 400 million yuan ($64.42 million) medium-term notes
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1hagUJ5
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2097 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.