July 31 Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd

* Says board approves Guangzhou Automobile Group Business Co Ltd to set up logistics centre with total investment at 251.1 million yuan ($40.44 million)

* Says board approves proposal of automobile online platform project with initial investment at 1.4 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1eFzreu

($1 = 6.2097 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)