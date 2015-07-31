UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 31 Nanfang Black Sesame Group Co Ltd
* Says aims to raise up to 1.6 billion yuan ($257.66 million)in private placement of shares to fund projects, boost working capital
* Says trading of shares to resume on Aug 3
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1UbNPeE ; bit.ly/1UbNR6m
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2097 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.