BRIEF-MedMira reports Q2 revenue of $193,576
* MedMira Inc- MedMira's revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $193,576 as compared to $190,118 for same period last year
Aug 1 Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd
* India's Sun Pharma Advanced Research Q1 net loss 16.5 million rupees
* Income from operations 434.4 million rupees
* biOasis Technologies Inc - Private placement has been increased from up to $3.15 million to up to $4.1 million